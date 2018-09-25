New Belfast buses using Irish-language signage for part of the journey

New bus services have been launched in Belfast with bi-lingual Irish and English bus signs.

However, the Irish language destination screen signage only operates on parts of the G1 route in west Belfast.

It reverts to English-only at the bottom of the Falls Road, where the Gaeltacht Quarter ends.

The new 'Glider' buses link the east of the city with the west. More than 100 jobs were created as part of the investment.

The new buses were also part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

Irish language activist Linda Ervine has welcomed the move, but says it should not end at a certain point.

"They're going to have to create a special piece of software so as the bi-lingual signage stops at the bottom of the Falls (Road).

"And I suppose I would say to Translink 'why, why bother', just leave it alone.

"There are people obviously in this side of the town who are interested in the language".

The route of the new Glider buses | Image: Translink

She told Meon Eile: "I know when I go to Wales or somewhere like that I love to see the bi-lingual signage.

"I can't read Welsh, I don't understand Welsh - but it tells me there's something different about this place.

"So I just think for tourism, it's very attractive.

"And I wonder what tourists will make of the bi-lingual signage suddenly stopping at a particular point?".

The Irish language continues to be a stumbling block at Stormont - with Sinn Féin warning there can be no resolution to the political deadlock without Irish language rights.

While a town council there recently reversed its 'English only' street-naming policy.

It followed a legal challenge in the Belfast High Court from Irish language residents in Antrim and Newtownabbey.