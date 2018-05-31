PICTURES: New €1bn development approved for Cherrywood in south Dublin

Approval has been granted for a new town centre development in Cherrywood, south Dublin.

The €1bn project will see apartments, restaurants, cafes, office, hotel and community facilities.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has approved plans for the 2.1 million square foot ixed-use development.

It will include 1,269 build-to-rent apartments, 585,000 sq. ft. of retail and office space, as well as high-amenity leisure space.

The approval paves the way for the commencement later this year, located between Cabinteely and Loughlinstown.

An artist's impression of the Cherrywood Town Centre development | Image: Hines

It is expected construction on the three-year project will begin later this year and provide 3,000 construction jobs.

Cherrywood Town Centre will see housing for over 3,200 people, office accommodation for 2,300 and employment for an additional 2,500 retail and leisure workers.

The residential element is being developed in a joint venture involving real estate investment firm Hines and Dutch pension investor, APG Asset Management (APG).

An artist's impression of the Cherrywood Town Centre development | Image: Hines

Brian Moran is senior managing director of Hines.

He said: "We can now bring to reality the great vision for this town centre - which will be a modern, vibrant and healthy urban environment for families, workers and visitors alike.

"Our new open-plan apartments will incorporate the latest designs in apartment living and we believe the active streetscape environment has the potential to become the blueprint for future urban design in Ireland."

An artist's impression of the Cherrywood Town Centre development | Image: Hines

In addition to the town centre project, Hines has also submitted a new planning application for 146 apartments, situated at the junction of Bishops Street and Tullyvale Road.

It also recently submitted a planning application for the first new school within the Cherrywood development.

The Primary School at Tully Park is designed to accommodate up to 700 primary pupils in 24 classrooms, with a dedicated special needs unit.