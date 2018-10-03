Netflix binges eating up 15% of the world's internet bandwidth

It turns out all those Netflix binges are eating up huge amounts of the world's internet usage.

A new study has found that Netflix streaming takes up almost 15% of the world’s world’s downstream internet usage.

Downstream traffic refers to data received by your computer through the internet - while upstream traffic refers to the data you upload.

Netflix's 15% hold on the downstream puts the website far ahead of its rivals in terms of popularity – with YouTube coming in second at 11.4%.

Meanwhile, internet browsing was found to take up 7.8% of downstream traffic, while the transmission and storage of audio and video is taking up 4.4%.

The findings are included in the Sandvine Global Internet Phenomena Report released this morning.

When Netflix was compared solely to its video streaming rivals it took a 26.6% of the global market.

YouTube came in second at 21.3%, with Amazon Prime Video taking 5.7% and Twitch taking 3.5%.

Sandvine used data from 150 service providers around the world – representing 2.1 billion subscribers - to compile its report.


