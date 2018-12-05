Neglected Great Dane dog eats his own foot to survive

An animal rescue centre in the US is nursing a six-year-old Great Dane dog back to health, after he ate his own foot to survive.

Noah's Arks Rescue in South Carolina says it received an e-mail in late November about the dog, named Luke, who was almost starved to death.

"He was reported by someone that saw the dog and was horrified enough to report the neglect", it says.

Animal Control came out to a home where several dogs lived outside.

Two were fine but Luke had been so starved that he had eaten his foot off to survive.

Image: Noah's Arks Rescue

It appeared he had been this way for almost two weeks.

He was so starved that his body lost the ability to process food properly.

Noah's Arks Rescue says the man who had Luke has been jailed.

Image: Noah's Arks Rescue

Providing updates on Luke's condition, the animal shelter says he has since taken "a turn for the worse", meaning surgery on his limb has had to be postponed.

"The respiratory infection we had been treating him for came back with a vengance, and we decided he could not undergo anesthesia under these conditions."

Image: Noah's Arks Rescue

"Luke had two good days, and then his body could no longer keep the infections he had from taking over.

"His upper airway became compromised from the continued flow of nasal discharge.

"In addition to that, the infection in his leg grew more extensive and more purulent."

A team of specialists have been brought in to take over his medical care.