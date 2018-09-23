Needles found in Australian strawberries sold in New Zealand

An Australian scare about needles found in strawberries has spread to New Zealand.

Supermarket chain Countdown has withdrawn a brand of strawberries - sourced from western Australia - after needles were found in fruit sold in Auckland.

In a statement to the New Zealand Herald, a Countdown spokesperson said customers could return any Choice brand strawberries 'for peace of mind and a full refund'.

The spokesperson added: "As an extra precaution and following similar advice from public health authorities in Australia, customers should cut up any Australian strawberries before eating them.

"Countdown is in contact with both New Zealand and Australian authorities as they investigate this matter."

There have been dozens of reports of 'contaminated' strawberries in Australia in recent weeks.

While police suspect some reports relate to copycat or hoax cases, the scare has seen the recall of multiple brands of the fruit.

Authorities in Queensland have offered a $100,000 (€62,000) reward "for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible" for putting the needles in strawberries.

In response to the situation, the Australian government has passed stricter 'food contamination' penalties.

Anyone found responsible can now face up to 15 years in prison - an increase from the previous 10-year maximum penalty.

Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter said: "This behaviour is not a joke. It is not funny. It is a serious criminal offence."

Police in South Australia have charged a man over a false report of strawberry contamination, after reportedly alleging that his daughter had bitten into a piece of fruit containing a needle.