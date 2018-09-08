Nearly 3,000 children waiting for a mental health appointment

New figures suggest almost 3,000 children and young adults are waiting for a mental health appointment.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on mental health, James Browne, obtained the data from the Health Service Executive (HSE).

It shows that there are 2,691 children and young adults waiting for the HSE to provide them with an appointment - including 386 waiting longer than 12 months.

Deputy Browne said: "Waiting times and lists are getting longer and there are major service gaps in certain parts of the county, such as Cork and Kerry.

"Telling GPs to refer children and young adults to Emergency Departments is wholly inappropriate.

Source: HSE

"In all too many EDs, there is no access to CAMHS professionals, and it is not fair on the patients and their families.

He added: "For the past two years, we have consistently heard from the HSE that they are having trouble in terms of recruiting and retaining mental health professionals.

"The net result of all these ever lengthening waiting lists is children and young adults who are at risk being denied access to professional medical advice.

"This is simply not acceptable at a time when everyone is talking, quite rightly, about the need for all people to talk openly and honestly about their mental health."

The figures are for March 2018.