National Ploughing Championships 2018 get underway in Co Offaly

Doors have opened at this year’s Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly.

300,000 people are expected at the farming festival over the next three days.

Everything from farming to fashion is on display at the event, alongside the main event: the plouging tournament itself.

The event is being officially opened by President Michael D Higgins this morning.

Explaining the appeal of the annual event, Assistant Managing Director of the Championships, Anna Marie McHugh, observed: "I think there's a survival mode when you're at the ploughing - you're outdoors, and there's no event going to be tougher on that front than ploughing. An outdoor event in the autumn - in fairness, it's madness.

"But I think the combination of the exhibition and the competition... I do think that causes a little bit of an energy."

Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The Taoiseach and Government ministers are among those set to attend the event over the coming days.

A number of Presidential nominees - including Senator Joan Freeman and businessman Gavin Duffy - will also be visiting Co Offaly over the coming days, ahead of the election on October 26th.

The National Ploughing Championships run until Thursday.