NYPD pulls thousands of body cameras from use after one 'explodes'

The New York Police Department has suspended the use of a model of body-worn cameras after one device 'exploded' over the weekend.

According to the force, an officer noticed smoke billowing from their camera during a late-shift on Saturday.

The officer removed the camera safely, but the device then exploded.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the NYPD says 'out of an abundance of caution' it is stopping the use and distribution of Vievu model LE-5 body-worn cameras.

In a statement, the force said: "The incident revealed a potential for the battery inside the camera to ignite. The cause and scope of the defect are currently being investigated.

"All officers assigned LE-5 cameras were instructed to immediately remove the cameras and bring them back to their commands. The Department is in the process of collecting and removing the LE-5 cameras from the commands now."

It adds that other models of body-worn cameras are not impacted by the recall.

According to the New York Times, around 3,000 body cameras are being removed from use as a result of the recall.

The NYPD has previously said it intends to have all patrol officers equipped with body cams by the end of this year.

Technology company Vievu was awarded the $6.4 million contract to provide body cams to the NYPD in 2016.