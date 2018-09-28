NTA to revise BusConnects plan after receiving 20,000 submissions

The National Transport Authority aims to issue a revised Dublin bus plan early next year.

It comes after it received over 20,000 submissions about the controversial BusConnects proposals in recent weeks

Campaigners from across the capital landed on the NTA's doorstep this afternoon to formally lodge their petitions.

The organisation said it will consider the submissions and hopes to address many of the issues raised.

Services

This afternoon, Edenmore resident Teresa Kelly said she fears some housing estates will lose vital services under the current model.

“Before they do anything, they should take the needs of people in every area into consideration,” she said.

“Instead of calling it BusConnects, I would call it Bus Disconnect.”

Meanwhile, Crumlin Councillor Pat Dunne said the current plan is all wrong.

“We don’t live in a city of straight lines,” he said.

“We live in a city that evolved over a period of time and the bus service we have evolved over that period of time.

“We want to see bus services improved. We want to see more frequent services.

“This plan is not the way to go about it.”

Connectivity

He warned that connectivity between suburban areas would be “completely gone” under the plan.

An NTA spokesperson said all the submission would be reviewed – with public opinion taken on board.

The authority said it was always aware the plan had flaws – but said it now hopes to be able to address many of the concerns raised.