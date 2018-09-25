Musician Gary Numan 'devastated' after tour bus involved in fatal accident in US

Gary Numan has said he is 'utterly devastated' after a 91-year-old man was hit and killed by the musician's tour bus.

It happened in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday afternoon.

According to local media, the man was crossing the road and pushing a cart when he was struck by the bus.

The 45-year-old driver of the bus was turning at the time, and has not been arrested in connection with the incident.

It isn't clear whether Mr Numan was on the bus at the time of the crash.

The British musician had been due to perform at the House of Blues in Cleveland on Monday night, but the concert was called in the wake of the fatal incident.

In a statement posted on social media, the singer wrote: "We are all utterly devastated by the fatal accident involving our tour bus in Cleveland earlier today.

"Every one of us is filled with a sadness that made it impossible to even consider playing our show this evening, and out of respect it would have been entirely wrong."

He added: "At the moment all we can think about are the people affected by this terrible tragedy and to them we send all our love."

60-year-old Numan is best known for his debut single Cars, as well as the song Are "Friends" Electric with his former band Tubeway Army.