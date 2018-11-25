Murder investigation after man's body found in Co Derry

A murder investigation has been launched in Northern Ireland after a man's body was found in Co Derry.

Detectives from PSNI's Major Investigation Team are investigating, after the discovery on Creggan Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police received a report shortly before 3.00am that the man had been found in an alleyway.

Police say the man sustained "significant injuries to his head and body".

A post mortem examination is to take place to determine the cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: "I am appealing for anyone who was in the Creggan Street or Little Diamond area of the city late last night or early this morning and who witnessed anything or anyone who has any information that can assist with my investigation to contact detectives"

An area between Creggan Street and Little Diamond remains closed while police conduct follow-up enquiries.