Mumps outbreak in west of Ireland as 45 people diagnosed with illness

The HSE says there has been an outbreak of mumps in the west of Ireland.

45 patients have been diagnosed with the viral illness over the past seven weeks.

Those affected have been aged between 15 and 29 years of age.

The illness - which is spread between people through coughing and sneezing, as well as direct contact with saliva - can cause symptoms including fever, headache and painful swelling of the salivary glands.

It can lead to complications such as meningitis and inflammation of the testicles - the latter of which may impact fertility.

Less common complications can range from inflammation of the heart or pancreas, to deafness and arthritis.

In a statement, the HSE said: "Immunisation with MMR vaccine is the best protection. Being up to date with two doses of MMR vaccine is recommended. If people have not had (or are not absolutely certain if they have had) two doses of MMR vaccine they should be vaccinated.

"Having an extra dose of MMR vaccine will not do any harm. Checking for immunity would cause a delay and is therefore not recommended. It can take up to 28 days before people will be protected by the MMR vaccine."

Anyone who has been infected is urged to stay away from school, college or work for five days after symptoms have developed.