"Multiple casualties" reported in shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue

US media is reporting that at least eight people were killed in the attack

News
&#34;Multiple casualties&#34; reported in shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue

Police respond to a shooting attack near the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, 27-10-2018. Image: Pam Panchak/AP/Press Association Images

“Multiple casualties” have been reported in a shooting at a synagogue in the US.

Police say a suspect is in custody after the shooting near the Tree of Life Synagogue at Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Quoting “multiple senior law enforcement officials,” NBC News is reporting that at least eight people were killed in the attack with 12 injured.

Three police officers were shot in the attack.

A police spokesperson said: “At this time we have no more information because we are still clearing out the building and trying to figure out if the situation is safe; if they are any more threats inside the building.”

Earlier, a spokesperson warned residents in the area to “stay in their houses and shelter in place.”

US President Donald Trump called on the public to beware of an active shooter and said it “looks like multiple fatalities” in the area.

More follows ...