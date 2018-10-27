"Multiple casualties" reported in shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue

“Multiple casualties” have been reported in a shooting at a synagogue in the US.

Police say a suspect is in custody after the shooting near the Tree of Life Synagogue at Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Quoting “multiple senior law enforcement officials,” NBC News is reporting that at least eight people were killed in the attack with 12 injured.

Three police officers were shot in the attack.

Actor is in custody. Multiple casualties. Three Officers have been shot. Area is NOT secure. All residents required to stay inside their homes until further notice. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) October 27, 2018

A police spokesperson said: “At this time we have no more information because we are still clearing out the building and trying to figure out if the situation is safe; if they are any more threats inside the building.”

Earlier, a spokesperson warned residents in the area to “stay in their houses and shelter in place.”

US President Donald Trump called on the public to beware of an active shooter and said it “looks like multiple fatalities” in the area.

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

More follows ...