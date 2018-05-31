Mourners gather for Ana Kriégel funeral in Dublin

Family and friends gathered this afternoon for the funeral of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriégal.

Her parents asked those attending to wear sparkle and colour to celebrate her life.

It has been two weeks since Ana's body was discovered in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan Co Dublin.

The 14-year-old had last been seen in St Catherine’s Park and was reported missing when she failed to return home.

This afternoon, her parents, brother, relatives and friends gathered to celebrate her life at a civil funeral service in Newlands Cross Crematorium in Dublin.

Around 200 school students also attended.

Anastasia Kriégel | Image: rip.ie

Ana’s family said she loved sparkle and colour and asked mourners to reflect this dress code.

The family has also asked for any donations to be given to the Russian Irish Adoption group.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with Ana’s murder.

He was remanded in custody to the Oberstown children Detention Campus and is due back before the Children’s Court tomorrow morning.