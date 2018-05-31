Mourners asked to wear "sparkle and colour" as Anastasia Kriégel laid to rest

The funeral takes place of murdered schoolgirl Anastasia Kriégel on Thursday.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a derelict farmhouse in the Lucan area of Dublin earlier this month.

She was last seen at St Catherine's Park on Monday May 14th, and was reported missing hours later.

Her funeral will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium in Dublin.

Her family have asked mourners to wear "sparkle and colour" because that is what she loved.

They are also asking for donations, if desired, to the Russian Irish Adoption Group.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with her murder last week.

He appeared before a special sitting of the Children's Court last Friday.