Motorists urged to slow down and watch out for pedestrians as clocks go back

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution on the roads and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists, as the clocks go back on Sunday.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána are appealing to drivers to slow down and look out for other road users this October bank holiday weekend.

Over the past six years, five people have been killed and 40 people have been seriously injured over the October bank holiday period.

The RSA and An Garda Síochána are also reminding road-users to 'be safe and be seen', particularly on poorly-lit rural roads.

The most effective way to do this is to wear high visibility clothing such as a high visibility vest or a Sam Browne belt, ensuring all lights are working on bicycles and motorcycles and by carrying a torch when walking on dark roads.

Sharing the road

Moyagh Murdock, chief executive, RSA, said: "Evenings will be darker earlier now as the clocks go back reducing the visibility of pedestrians and cyclists on our roads.

"Motorists need to be mindful that they are sharing the road with pedestrian, cyclists and motorcyclists who can be difficult to see on dark evenings, particularly if the weather is bad.

"The message is to slow down and give plenty of space when overtaking."

"Cyclists and pedestrians can increase their visibility on the roads by wearing reflective clothing. In dark clothing, a pedestrian or cyclist is only likely to be visible 30 metres away, in low beam headlights.

"By wearing something reflective they become visible at 150 metres away."

High visibility clothing can be ordered free of charge from the RSA website.

"Heed your speed"

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy added: "To date in 2018, 50 pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists have been killed on Irish roads.

"We are asking motorists to change their driving behaviour to protect vulnerable road users.

"Heed your speed, slow down and keep your eyes on the road."

Drivers are reminded that the RSA and Applegreen have teamed up again to help drivers to tackle tiredness behind the wheel.

They will provide free cups of coffee to drivers between 2.00pm and 8.00pm on Friday and Monday at participating service stations.