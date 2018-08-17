Motorcyclist dies after crash in Co Kildare

A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a 4x4 in Co Kildare.

The collision happened on the R445 near Monasterevin at around 2.30pm.

Gardaí were called to the scene, where a man aged in his 50s was fatally injured.

He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and sole occupant of the 4x4 - a man in his 60s, was also taken by ambulance to Naas Hospital.

His condition is not known.

The R445 has been closed to traffic west of Monasterevin to facilitate forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045-527-730 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.