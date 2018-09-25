Motion of no confidence in Eoghan Murphy to be debated in the Dáil

A motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will be debated later today.

Sinn Féin are bringing the motion in response to Mr Murphy's handling of the housing crisis.

The minister is expected to survive the motion of no confidence - with the backing of the Government and Fianna Fáil likely to abstain.

Micheál Martin has said his party will not support the Sinn Féin motion.

However some of Minister Murphy's cabinet colleagues are frustrated at the lack of delivery when it comes to housing.

Junior Minister Catherine Byrne has hinted behind the scenes that she may vote against the Government or abstain from the vote.

Minister Byrne has been at odds with Minister Murphy since publicly speaking out against a project he launched in her constituency.

The Dáil will debate the motion at 8.00pm.

Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson Eoin O'Broin says Government policy needs a total re-think.

"We feel the time is right, there is growing anger as is evident by the numbers of people mobilising in the streets in Dublin last weekend - and a very significant crowd of people that expect to attend the Irish Congress of Trade Unions rally in front of the Dáil on October 3rd.

"So I think there's a broad sense out there that Eoghan Murphy isn't up for the job, that his policy is failing and we need to see change.

"And we feel this motion is the best way to force that change on Government".