Mother of Thousand Oaks victim, who survived Vegas shooting, calls for US gun contol

The mother of one of the victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting in California has said she does not want more prayers, but gun control.

Susan Orfanos' son, Telemachus, was one of the 12 people killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill on Wednesday.

Mr Orfanos (27) had survived a mass shooting in Las Vegas last year, in which 59 people were killed.

Burt he was one of those shot and killed by former US Marine Ian David Long.

Witnesses said he wore something like a ski mask as he opened fire in the packed club at around 11.20pm on Wednesday night.

"There were people hiding in restrooms, there were people hiding in attics," said Ventura County sheriff Geoff Dean.

"It's a horrific scene in there. There is blood everywhere".

Speaking after discovering his death, Mr Orfanos' mother issued a desperate plea for gun control.

"My name is Susan Orfanos, my son was Tel Orfanos - we lost him last night at the Borderline shooting.

"My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends and he came home - he didn't come home last night.

"And I don't want prayers, I don't want thoughts - I want gun control.

"And I hope to God nobody else sends me anymore prayers: I want gun control.

"No more guns, thank you".

A US Navy veteran, Mr Orfanos' friends called him Tel.

Among those killed was Sergeant Ron Helus. The 54-year-old was one of the first on the scene.

The married father-of-one died of gunshot wounds as he moved in to try to stop the killing spree.

He was hailed as a hero who had likely saved lives.

Fellow officers from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office described him as an "exceptional friend and man" - who had served for 29 years.