Morning top 5: Woman found dead in Dublin; Australia apologises to institutional sex abuse survivors; Saudi Arabia insists Khashoggi killing not sanctioned

A man has been arrested by Gardaí investigating the death of a woman in suspicious circumstances in Dublin.

A crew from Dublin Fire Brigade found the body of the woman, aged in her early 30s, in an apartment in Cabra shortly after 2:30pm yesterday.

They immediately alerted Gardaí and the Garda Technical Bureau was called in to preserve the scene and carry out a forensic examination.

A post mortem is due to be carried out this morning.

***

The Australian Prime Minister has apologised to the survivors of institutional child sexual abuse.

Hundreds of victims and supporters have reportedly travelled to Canberra to hear Scott Morrison's speech in parliament.

It follows a five-year inquiry which heard from thousands of victims about abuse in Australian organisations such as churches, schools and sports clubs over decades.

The government has described the findings as a "national tragedy."

***

Theresa May is expected to tell British MPs later that a Brexit deal is 95 per cent agreed.

The Guardian reports that the British Prime Minister will say there's been progress on some issues in negotiations with the EU.

But the Irish border remains the main sticking point in talks, and no agreement on the issue has been found yet.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Rabb said yesterday that Britain will only agree to the transition period being extended if the backstop is scrapped.

However, the EU has consistently made it clear that the backstop must be included in the Withdrawal Agreement regardless of any extension.

***

Saudi Arabia insists its Crown Prince didn't sanction the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

Britain, Germany and France are demanding to know exactly what happened to the journalist in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

President Trump has backed away from his claim the explanation is credible.

Riyadh's foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir said the country will “leave no stone unturned” in its investigation into the death.

***

The Fianna Fáil leader says there can't be any time limit on talks about the confidence and supply agreement.

Negotiations between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael get underway this week to discuss extending the current government's lifetime - with housing, mortgage interest rates and broadband expected to be high on the agenda.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said the talks should be wrapped up within a month.

But according to the Irish Daily Mail, Michael Martin says his party's focus will be on the issues - and insists he's "not getting into timelines."