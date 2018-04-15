Morning top 5: Western allies push for Syria ceasefire; Gardaí launch Tallaght murder investigation; Irish Navy departs on military mission in the Mediterranean

The UK, France and the US are pushing for an independent investigation into allegations that Syrian Government forces are using chemical weapons – a day after launching air strikes on the country.

The allies have circulated a joint draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council.

The document also calls for a ceasefire resolution that was adopted in February to be enforced.

The EU has backed the missile strikes, ordered in response to last Saturday’s alleged chemical attack on the city of Douma in the in the Eastern Ghouta countryside outside Damascus.

Syrian allies Iran and Russia have condemned the move, with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov insisting the chemical attack was staged, and claiming the West can't prove otherwise.

***

Gardaí are appealing for information over the murder of a man in Tallaght in Dublin.

49-year-old Ioan Artene Bob was found with serious injuries at Sean Walsh Park on Friday morning.

He died from his injuries later that day in hospital.

The Romanian national was last seen in the Moore Street area in Dublin city centre on Thursday evening at around half past eight.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who may have information or who may have seen the 49-year-old as he travelled to Tallaght.

***

The Irish Naval service LÉ Samuel Beckett is departing today for the Mediterranean to take part in 'Operation Sophia.’

Operation Sophia is a European military operation targeting gangs and vessels involved in trafficking refugees out of Libya.

Up until last October, Irish troops were solely engaged in humanitarian search and rescue missions in the area.

A number of opposition parties raised concerns over the move, warning that the military operation could compromise the Irish Navy’s humanitarian mission.

Paul Kehoe, the Minister with Responsibility for Defence has insisted the crew will be helping to address some of the root causes of migration and human trafficking.

***

Ireland’s unsung heroes will be honoured at an event in the capital this evening.

The People of the Year Awards take place in the Mansion House in Dublin.

It was due to take place last month, but Storm Emma forced organisers to re-schedule.

Martin Grant from Rehab - the organisation behind the awards – said some of those who will be honoured are “people we might not know of who have great impact and have helped people throughout their community.”

***

More than a third of produce sold in the EU is wrapped in plastic.

The use of the material has grown significantly over the years - however 8 million metric tonnes ends up in the sea every year.

The issue of the use and disposal of plastic is being highlighted again by environmental groups worldwide.

Repak Chief Executive, Seamus Clancy has said there are huge problems with infrastructure for recycling.