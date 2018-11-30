Morning top 5: Water quality goes downstream; G20 summit; and new measure for disabled people to work

The water quality in Irish rivers has deteriorated in the last two years, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

197 rivers have improved - but 269 have undergone a loss of quality, representing a decline of 3%.

However the incidents of serious pollution have fallen sharply, with only two river water bodies classified as seriously polluted.

****

A meeting of world leaders is to take place in the Argentinean capital Buenos Aires on Friday.

It is the first time the G20 Summit will be held in South America, and it comes at a time of growing trade and geopolitical tension.

US President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was abruptly cancelled over Russia's refusal to release Ukraine's Navy ships and sailors.

****

The Government has announced a new measure that makes it easier for people with disabilities to enter the workforce.

The amount people can earn while still holding on to their medical card has been boosted by 250%.

It has been raised from €120 per week to €427 per week.

****

Gardaí are investigating after an 80-year-old man died when his tractor hit a ditch in Co Leitrim on Thursday.

It happened around 1.00pm as he was driving out of a field onto a local road at Leckaun.

The crash site has been preserved and is being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

****

The passing of abortion legislation will have to wait another week, after TDs failed to conclude the debate on Thursday night.

The Health Minister Simon Harris wants it brought into law by Christmas, but TDs still have more than 20 amendments to consider.

On Thursday, TDs debated an amendment from rural pro-life TDs that would force women to have an ultrasound scan before proceeding with a termination.