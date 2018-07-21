Morning top 5: Water conservation continues; family deaths in US boat tragedy; and Stardust campaign

Irish Water's appeal to conserve water remains in place, despite wet conditions in many parts of the country.

The company says the supply of water will still be of concern until there is significant rainfall.

Some 600,00 people are currently affected by restrictions in the greater Dublin area - while a further 24,000 have reduced supplies elsewhere.

A woman who lost nine members of her family when a duck boat sank in the US claims the captain told people not to put on life jackets.

Tia Coleman survived, but her children and husband are among 17 who died.

A vigil has been held after the tourist vessel capsized during stormy weather in Missouri on Thursday.

A woman remains in hospital after being knocked down outside a shopping centre in Dublin.

It happened in Citywest on Friday afternoon.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was not hurt.

Public stalls are to be set up in Dublin and Galway today over the Stardust tragedy.

The Stardust postcard campaign is seeking a fresh inquest into the deaths from the 1981 nightclub fire in Artane in Dublin.

In Galway the stall will be in Eyre Square from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Police in Southern California have arrested the grandfather of a two-year-old girl, who was accidentally shot and killed by her four-year-old cousin.

The 53-year-old is being held on suspicion child endangerment and being a convict in possession of a firearm.

Cindy Bachman from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says details of how the child got the weapon and who owns it are still unclear.