Morning top 5: Waiting lists 'scandal'; Leaving Cert not preparing students; and Dublin Horse Show

Fianna Fáil says the number of people on healthcare waiting lists is now close to one million.

With almost 150,000 people waiting over one year to see a consultant.

The party is calling the situation 'a national scandal'.

A lorry driver has been charged with a number of offences after a garda breath test indicated he was 11-times over the drink-driving limit.

The man was stopped when his articulated truck was seen driving on the wrong side of the road in Co Roscommon on Tuesday.

Gardaí found an open bottle of wine next to the driver, when they pulled him over in Cloontuskert, near the Longford border.

The Leaving Certificate is failing to prepare students properly for university studies.

That is according to new research released by DCU.

It shows just one-quarter of first-year students felt the Leaving Cert prepared them enough to interrogate and critically evaluate information or ideas.

The British prime minister has backed calls for Boris Johnson to apologise for saying Muslim women in burkas look like "bank robbers".

The former UK foreign secretary has so far defied mounting calls for him to apologise for the comments.

Theresa May said the remarks "clearly caused offence" as she told him to say sorry.

The Dublin Horse Show kicks off in Ballsbridge.

Five days of international show jumping lie ahead for equestrian sport at the RDS.

A crowd of around 100,000 is expected over the course of the event.