Morning top 5: US visas for Irish people; pro-choice Dáil protest; and Theresa May faces Brexit questions

Thousands of US visas could soon be available to Irish citizens looking to live and work stateside.

The US House of Representatives passed the 'E3 Bill' - which would allow them participate in the E3 Visa Programme.

The visa is easier and less costly to obtain than traditional US visas, but is currently only available to Australian citizens.

Eighty more people have come forward to make abuse allegations in relation to Scouting Ireland.

It brings the total number of alleged victims to almost 190.

The new figures were revealed to the Children's Minister Katherine Zappone during an update from Scouting Ireland in relation to its handling of abuse allegations.

Pro-choice protesters will gather outside the Dáil later to press for changes to the abortion legislation.

One of their demands is for the scrapping of the three day waiting period contained in the bill.

The Dáil last night rejected an amendment to get rid of the measure.

British PM Theresa May is to face a grilling from senior UK MPs over her Brexit agenda.

She is to appear before House of Commons Liaison Committee for questioning

It comes after the Bank of England warned leaving the EU without an agreement could lead to economic collapse.

A national study says the average weekly cost of early years childcare is just under €178.

The findings are part of a survey of 4,000 childcare services nationwide.

Nearly 203,000 children are attending creches and daycare facilities around the country - a 9% increase on the previous year.