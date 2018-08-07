Morning top 5: US re-imposing Iran sanctions; 20,000 in shelters after Indonesia earthquake; New motor tax regime under consideration

The Iranian President is accusing the United States of launching what he calls psychological warfare on his country.

It’s after the US President Donald Trump decided to officially re-impose economic sanctions after leaving the Iran nuclear deal.

Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani dismissed calls for talks with the US ahead of the move, warning that the country cannot be trusted and wants to create chaos in Iran.

President Trump accused Iran of "threatening, destabilising behaviour" ahead of re-imposing the sanctions.

***

Over 20,000 people are in temporary shelters after being hit by two earthquakes in Indonesia.

Latest updates say 98 people have been killed and 200 injured since the magnitude 6.9 quake struck the holiday island of Lombok on Sunday.

The tremor was felt in the nearby island of Bali.

Oxfam Ireland's Alice Dawson-Lyons said teams are providing clean drinking water and temporary shelters to 5,000 survivors.

***

The new President of the Medical Council has warned that any delays to the rechecking of cervical smear tests will further undermine confidence in the programme.

Dr Rita Doyle has been reacting to reports that samples of expiring due to a backlog in testing.

The HSE has warned that some women may have to be re-tested again due to the bottleneck.

Dr Doyle also said she is concerned over the amount of 'inaccurate information' that is currently in the public domain regarding testing.

***

Motorists could face a tax on the distance they drive rather than pay excise duty on fuel.

It is just one of the options being considered by the government as lower emission cars become more popular.

The Irish Times reports that the move to more efficient cars 'could severely challenge the revenue' generated for the Exchequer through motoring.

A similar suggestion in the past faced a backlash from TDs in rural areas and the commuter belt.

***

Two fires in northern California have become the largest in the state's history, fire officials have said.

The fires, known as the Mendocino Complex, are burning around 100 miles north of San Francisco.

They are a few miles apart but started within an hour of each other and are being treated as the same incident.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee, at least 75 homes have been destroyed and 12 homes have been damaged.