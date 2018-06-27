Morning top 5: US judge says separated families must be reunited; temperatures forecast to hit 30 degrees today

17 American states are suing Donald Trump's administration over the separation of migrant families.

They are looking to force the government to reunite the thousands of immigrant children and parents it has previously divided at the southern US border.

Overnight, a federal judge in California ordered that separated families be reunited within 30 days.

The developments come after the US President's travel ban - affecting a number of predominantly Muslim countries - was backed by the country's Supreme Court.

***

The Tánaiste says he hopes Ireland's decision to take 25 migrants from a stranded rescue ship will encourage other EU countries to do the same.

The MV Lifeline, which is carrying 234 rescued migrants, has been stranded off the coast of Malta for several days.

Ireland has joined Portugal, Malta, France, Italy and Spain in offering to take in some of the people in.

***

Temperatures are forecast to hit 30 degrees in many parts of the country today, as the heatwave continues.

Irish Water is warning that supply may have to be restricted in the Greater Dublin area if demand remains high.

The Drought Management Team is meeting this morning to assess supplies and is again urging households and businesses to limit water use.

***

Parents will soon be legally entitled to more financial support to help cover the cost of childcare.

The Childcare Support Bill passed all stages of the Oireachtas last night, and the law will take effect in the next few days.

***

A group of 145 children affected by the Chernobyl disaster will arrive in Ireland today.

They'll be greeted at Shannon Airport by host families, who will look after them for a month-long rest and recuperation holiday.

The children are from the area affected by the nuclear disaster in Belarus in 1986.