Morning top 5: US citizens due back from North Korea; three held over fraud; and Dáil uproar

Three American citizens detained by North Korea are due to arrive back on US soil.

They are travelling with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was in the country on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump says the three men are in good health.

****

Three men have been held overnight by gardaí as part of an international fraud investigation.

Senior gardaí say the arrest of the men - all aged in their 20s - is "extremely significant".

Two of the men are suspected of tricking a Spanish company into transferring large amounts of money to an Irish bank account.

****

The Israeli army claims it has hit 'dozens' of Iranian military targets in Syria.

The attacks follow overnight shelling of Israeli bases on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights by Iran.

No one is thought to have been hurt in either of the incidents.

****

A late sitting of the Dáil ended in uproar on Wednesday night, as TDs debated the Road Traffic Bill.

The legislation has been stalled by members of the so-called Rural Alliance, who oppose the tough drink-driving penalties.

They have been accused by Transport Minister Shane Ross of staging a filibuster.

****

British actress Barbara Windsor has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, her husband has said.

The 80-year-old former Eastenders actress was diagnosed four years ago but her husband Scott Mitchell revealed the details publicly in an interview published on Thursday in The Sun.

She is taking medication to manage her condition.