Morning top 5: US, UK and France launch Syria airstrikes; Man being questioned over Rosslare death; Decision expected on Jackson and Olding

The Syrian Government has said overnight military strikes by the US, UK and France will "inflame tensions in the world."

The coordinated attacks were launched in response to the suspected chemical weapons attack in eastern Ghouta this day last week.

US President Donald Trump confirmed "precision strikes" had been ordered on targets associated with the Syrian government's chemical weapons programme.

The Syrian government, which denies the chemical attack, said the strikes were "brutal, barbaric aggression" by western powers and vowed to continue to "restore security and stability in all corners of the country."

***

A man is being questioned following the death of a truck driver at Rosslare Europort in County Wexford last night.

The man, aged in his fifties, was pronounced dead at the scene following reports of an assault at around 7pm.

A second man, also in his 50s, was arrested a short time later and is being held at Wexford Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed a road incident between two articulated trucks at a location known as Tagoat between 5.30pm and 6.15pm last night to contact them.

***

The IRFU is expected to announce a decision on the future of Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding today.

Two weeks ago, the two men were acquitted of raping a woman at Jackson’s home in 2016 after a nine week trial.

Numerous Ulster Rugby sponsors have expressed concern at the issues that have arisen as a result of the trial.

Reports this morning suggest the Irish rugby management body will announce the players’ departure today following an internal review which was completed on Wednesday.

***

The families of the 48 young people who died in the Stardust tragedy are calling for a new inquest into their deaths.

The blaze at the nightclub in Dublin's Artane on Valentine's night in 1981 remains the worst fire disaster in the history of the state.

Relatives have said they are looking at all options to have new evidence considered.

The families' solicitor Darragh Mackin told a press conference in Dublin yesterday that the Attorney General has been formally notified of the families’ intention to apply for a fresh inquest.

***

Fianna Fáil says a record high in outpatient waiting list marks a grim month for the overcrowding crisis in the country's hospitals.

The party's new health spokesperson says 504,111 patients were left waiting for appointments, as hospital waiting lists continue to rise.

Deputy Stephen Donnelly says that's the highest total ever recorded.

He accused the Government of a complete lack of urgency in tackling the problem, with one in ten Irish people waiting for an appointment.