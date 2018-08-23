Morning top 5: UK to publish 'no deal' Brexit advice; Trump admits hush money 'came from me'; LGBT group to hold Church protest

The British Government will today publish the first is a series of technical notices advising people on how to prepare for a no deal Brexit.

As the notices are published, UK Brexit Secretary Domini Raab will deliver a speech insisting he is "confident a good deal is within sight.”

However he will note that UK must be “ready to consider the alternative” and will say the UK is prepared to take "unilateral action" to keep trade and transport flowing freely if necessary.

The EU has already published 68 notices on "Brexit preparedness."

***

A rainbow choir made up of LGBT singers will perform two protest songs outside the World Meeting of Families in Dublin later today.

It comes as new research shows that one third of Irish families no longer fit in to the traditional definition of the family.

The meeting will see a discussion on respecting LGBT members of the Church – however LGBT members were refused permission to have a stand at the event.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are increasing patrols during the Pope’s visit amid fears burglars will target empty homes as pilgrims attend events.

***

US President Donald Trump has admitted the hush money paid to two women during the 2016 Presidential election campaign came from him.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, President Trump claimed he learned about the payments “later on” and insisted they were paid out of his personal finances rather than his campaign.

His former lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to election finance charges over the payments.

He said they were made "at the request of the candidate" for the “principal purpose of influencing the election."

***

The US has slapped a fresh round of tariffs on Chinese goods as the trade war between the two countries escalates.

The levies will hit €13.5bn worth of goods – including scooters, fuel and medical equipment – over what the US has called the ‘rampant theft of American technology.’

China has pledged to react immediately with corresponding tariffs on US procudts inclusing bourbon, orange juice and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Officials from both countries are meeting in Washington for a second day of talks today, as they try to bring an end to the stand-off.

***

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has threatened to stand down if he loses the leadership of his ruling Liberal Party.

On Tuesday, Turnbull narrowly won a leadership vote against former home affairs minister Peter Dutton.

Three of his senior ministers have since handed in letters of resignation, claiming they had changed their minds and calling for a second vote.

Mr Turnbull has said that if enough party members sign a petition calling for a second ballot, he will resign.