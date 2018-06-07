Morning top 5: UK Supreme Court to rule on Northern Irish abortion laws; most Irish universities drop in latest rankings

The UK's Supreme Court is due to rule later on whether women in the North who're denied abortions are having their human rights violated.

The result of last month's referendum on the Eighth Amendment has put pressure on politicians to review Northern Ireland's laws.

Today, seven British judges will rule on whether it is unlawful to ban terminations when a pregnancy arises from rape or incest.

***

There has been a major blow to most Irish universities in the latest world rankings.

Trinity has fallen outside the Top 100 for the first time - it is down to 104.

UCD fell nearly 30 places to 193, while NUI Galway dropped to 260.

UCC dropped over 100 places to 338, while DCU fell to 422.

The QS rankings are based on criteria such as staff to student ratios, academic reputation and employer reputation.

***

British ministers will meet later today as efforts continue to resolve reportedly deep divisions between cabinet members.

Brexit Secretary David Davis is said to be strongly opposed to Theresa May's proposals for a temporary backstop arrangement.

It aims to avoid the need for a hard border in Northern Ireland, but could keep the UK closely aligned to the EU beyond 2020.

***

More than 110,000 carers will receive a grant of €1,700 today to help in providing full-time care.

The Government scheme has been made available to those caring for an older person or someone with a disability.

***

The nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow has died from cancer aged 77, his spokesman has said.

The British businessman, who had wanted to keep his illness private, died in the early hours of Thursday morning.