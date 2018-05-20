Morning top 5: Two polls show lead for 'Yes' campaign; 20 priests among more than 100 people killed in Cuba plane crash

The latest opinion polls suggest the 'Yes' campaign still leads as the Eighth Amendment campaign enters its final stretch.

A Sunday Times / Behaviour and Attitudes poll of 935 people between May 3rd and 15th shows a five point increase for the 'Yes' vote in urban areas.

That includes a surge of 12 points in Dublin to 67%, while the numbers are also up 11 points to 54% in the rest of Leinster.

Meanwhile, a Sunday Business Post / Red C poll of a thousand adults between May 10th and 16th also has the 'Yes' campaign ahead - up three points to 56%, with the 'No' side up one to 27%.

Officials in Cuba say 20 priests were among more than 100 people who were killed in a plane crash on Friday.

The Boeing 737 came crashed into a field in Havana.

Three women who were pulled from the wreckage are thought to be the only survivors, but they are said to be in a critical condition.

The teenager accused of killing 10 people at a Texas high school is said to have exchanged 'a lot of firepower' with police before he surrendered.

17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder after it happened in Santa Fe on Friday.

Officials have named the victims, with two teachers and eight students killed in the attack.

Wider evacuation plans are being introduced in Hawaii.

Lava flows from the erupting Kilauea volcano have been described as 'very active' over the weekend.

Scientists from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory are reporting lava advances of almost 300 metres per hour.

A number of people have been evacuated by National Guard Helicopters, while police and firefighters are securing an area of the Big Island and preventing people from entering.

Rail services remain suspended today between Dalkey and Greystones.

It's due to damage caused to signalling equipment, by a fire in a relay-room in Bray.

DART services are operating between Dalkey and Howth/Malahide - and Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets while the disruption continues.