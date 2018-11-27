Morning top 5: Trump unsure about Brexit deal; gender equality survey; and workplace stress

US President Donald Trump has suggested Theresa May's Brexit agreement could threaten a US-UK trade deal.

He told reporters the withdrawal agreement "sounds like a great deal for the EU".

Downing Street insists the deal is "very clear" the UK would be able to trade with countries around the world - including the US.

****

An independent report into the future of the National Broadband Plan will be published on Tuesday.

Cabinet Ministers will see the report before it is released to the public.

It will reveal whether or not the tendering process for the National Broadband Plan can continue after serious questions were raised about it.

****

The vast majority of people in Ireland believe pay and career progression is skewed in favour of men.

According to an exclusive gender equality survey by Newstalk, one in four were not aware of the Me Too movement.

The research shows 60% of people here do not believe men and women are treated equally, while around nine in 10 believe the system of pay and career progression is stacked in favour of men.

****

Workplace stress levels among Irish people have more than doubled over a five year period.

A new ESRI study, funded by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), found that people suffering consistent job-related stress went from 8% in 2010 to 17% in 2015.

Workers in the health sector had the highest stress levels, at 18%, this was followed by staff in the public administration (16%) and manufacturing (15%).

****

The Cabinet is considering a plan to create a permanent flood relief scheme for small businesses and community organisations.

It would see automatic payments of up to €5,000 for uninsured premises damaged by flood waters.

Previously, flood relief schemes after events like Storm Desmond and Storm Eleanor operated on an ad-hoc basis.