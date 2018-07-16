Morning top 5: Trump to meet Putin in Helsinki today; water restrictions for Dublin area from tonight

Donald Trump has arrived in Finland for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The pair will hold talks today in Helsiniki, but the US President has already revealed he has 'low expectations'.

It comes at the end of President Trump's trip to Europe, that also saw him visit the UK and attend the NATO summit in Brussels.

***

Night-time water restrictions will come into force in many areas of Dublin tonight.

Bray in County Wicklow will also be impacted by the measures, which come into effect at 10pm.

The measures - which will see water pressure reduced - are expected to be in place for at least one week.

***

Sinn Féin is set to hold a solidarity rally in Belfast this evening.

It after the homes of two senior party figures, Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey, were attacked with explosive devices on Friday night.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald will address the gathering, which is also focusing on the recent disorder in Derry.

***

Almost a quarter of workers who are based in Dublin spend over an hour traveling to work.

A new Jobs.ie survey shows 83% of people travel during peak commuting times.

Almost half of those surveyed say they would leave the capital for shorter commuting times.

***

Millions of French football fans have been celebrating the country's second World Cup victory in 20 years.

There were some clashes with police in parts of France last night, with reports of looting in central Paris, after the French team's win over Croatia in Moscow.

Meanwhile, hundreds of French fans gathered on Dublin's O'Connell Street to celebrate their win.