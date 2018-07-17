Morning top 5: Trump on US intelligence; Ireland's first technological university; and slime fears

US President Donald Trump is facing a backlash as he arrives back in the US following a summit with Vladimir Putin.

Democrats and Republicans have criticised Mr Trump for saying he trusts the Russian President more than his own intelligence services.

He also said there was no reason for Russia to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

The Government has given the green light for Ireland's first technological university.

It will see a merger of the Dublin, Blanchardstown and Tallaght Institutes of Technology.

The new university will be named 'Technological University Dublin' - or TU Dublin.

A rally was held in Belfast last night in support of Gerry Adams after an explosive device was thrown at his home.

The former Sinn Féin president and his colleague Bobby Storey were targeted in the attacks on Friday night.

Mr Adams told the crowd he was thankful nobody was hurt.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May has won a series of votes in the House of Commons about her proposed trade plan with the EU after Brexit.

But critics say she had to make embarrassing concessions to Brexiteers to get the backing of MPs.

That has now annoyed Remainers in her own party.

Parents are being warned there could be unsafe levels of chemicals in some children's slime toys.

It is after an investigation by Which? found eight of 11 products they tested exceeded EU safety levels.

Baron is in a common ingredient used in slime to make it sticky - but it can cause sickness in high dosages.