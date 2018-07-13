Morning top 5: Trump attacks May over Brexit; Gardaí investigating Cork death; night-time water restrictions on the way

Gardaí are investigating whether a young man in Cork was stabbed to death yesterday.

The man in his 20s was taken to hospital after an altercation in Mallow at around 8:30am.

He was pronounced dead there a short time later and a post-mortem today is expected to say he died from stab wounds.

The scene was preserved overnight for a technical examination and investigators are appealing for witnesses.

***

Donald Trump has accused the British Prime Minister of ‘wrecking’ Brexit – and warned her new proposals could “kill” any future trade deal with the US.

In an interview with the Sun newspaper the US President said he has previously told Mrs May how to do Brexit but said “she didn’t listen to me.”

He was welcomed to the UK by Mrs May yesterday.

The British Prime Minister told him there was an 'unprecedented' opportunity to strike a new trade deal between the two countries.

***

***

Dublin will have night-time water restrictions from early next week.

Irish Water says it has made the decision to protect future supply and avoid widespread outages this autumn.

While Met Éireann expects the drought conditions to life somewhat this week, the recent dry weather is continuing to put pressure on water supplies.

The company's Kate Gannon says it will announce details today on where the restrictions will be and for how long.

***

Pilots at Ryanair are to hold two further strike days next Friday the 20th and Tuesday the 24th of July.

The Irish Airline Pilots' Association (IALPA) branch of Forsa announced the move as the dispute over working conditions continues.

In response, the airline is again encouraging pilots to take up its offer of a working group to resolve these issues.

Forsa spokesperson Bernard Harbour is calling for third party assistance to sort out the dispute.

***

Tenants and landlords are both making mistakes when it comes to following renting regulations.

The latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board shows 77% of all rent review cases were rejected last year while €1.6 million was awarded to landlords for rent arrears.

The board believes many of the problems are caused by a lack of knowledge on both sides about the do's and don'ts.

RTB Director Rosalind Carroll says they are investing €5 million to go digital, and deal more effectively with a growing demand for support.