Morning top 5: Trump and Kim meet in Singapore; British Government facing crucial Brexit votes; Major new bus lane plan for Dublin

Donald Trump has predicted a 'terrific relationship' with Kim Jong Un, as the US President shook hands with the leader of North Korea.

They spent 40 minutes with just their interpreters in Singapore - before Mr Kim called the summit a 'good prelude to peace.'

Speaking through a translator, The North Korean leader said there have been “obstacles on our way forward” before adding “we overcame all of them, and we are here today."

It is the first ever face-to-face meeting between a sitting US President and a North Korean leader - but there is no word yet on whether there has been any real progress in talks.

***

The British Prime Minister has called for unity ahead of a number of crucial Brexit votes later today.

One of them would allow British MPs to reject Theresa May's proposed deal and potentially make her return to Brussels to negotiate a better outcome.

Mrs May has a slim majority in the House of Commons - and has urged rebels within her party not to support the amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

She says a defeat today would "undermine her negotiating position" in Brussels.

***

Contingency plans for Brexit will be discussed by the cabinet this morning.

Ministers will update their colleagues on how each department is preparing for the fallout, with Tánaiste Simon Coveney giving an overall picture on negotiations.

Yesterday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ireland's position on key issues hasn't softened and they want to see significant progress at this month's EU summit.

His predecessor Enda Kenny however warned an extra meeting of EU leaders may be needed between now and October to reach a deal on the border with Northern Ireland.

***

Up to 1,300 homes in Dublin will have to lose gardens and parking places due to a new Dublin Bus project.

16 dedicated bus corridors are to be built throughout the capital under the new "Bus Connects" plans.

Under the changes, 230 km of expanded bus lanes and over 200km of cycle lanes will be constructed by 2027.

The National Transport Authority will outline the proposals today which are expected to cost in the region of €2 billion euro.

***

It has been revealed nearly half of all road users involved in serious collisions aren't tested for drink or drugs.

The Policing Authority report shows 48% of drivers and motorcyclists were not tested for intoxicants at the scene of a collision where someone was injured between 2015 and 2017.

The authority has described it as "troubling."

Some of the reasons given by Gardaí were that no screening device was available while a quarter of people involved in the incidents had already been removed to hospital.