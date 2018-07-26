Morning top 5: Tributes to Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp; trade war averted; and serial rapist sentencing

The top stories this Thursday morning
Tributes are being paid to the Irish man who died in the Greek wildfires.
Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp was on honeymoon in the resort of Mati, when he became separated from his wife.
In a statement, the families say they are "deeply saddened" to confirm his death and have asked for privacy.
****
A transatlantic trade war has been averted after talks at the White House between US President Donald Trump and EU Commission President Jean Claude-Juncker.
The two sides have agreed to work on lowering trade barriers.
Mr Trump said they also agreed to zero tariffs on all goods - except cars.
****
The sentence hearing of a serial rapist who targeted women on Tinder is due to get underway later.
In the space of eleven days, Patrick Nevin - a father-of-two from Dun Laoghaire - attacked three women he met on the online dating app.
He was convicted last year of sexually assaulting a Brazilian student and last month he pleaded guilty to raping a different woman and assaulting another.
****
Former England footballer Gary Lineker is backing a campaign for a second Brexit referendum.
The star said: "Some things in life are more important than football."
He has joined forces with the People's Vote group as they launch a series of rallies and protests across the UK calling for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.
****
Thousands of Ryanair passengers will be forced to make alternative travel plans as cabin crew in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Belgium stage a second 24-hour strike.
It comes as IALPA pilots at Ryanair have announced a fourth one-day strike for Friday August 3rd.
It is part of an ongoing row with management over seniority, base transfers and annual leave.