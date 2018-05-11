Morning top 5: Tony O'Brien steps down; seven people found dead in Australia; and Eurovision blocks China

Today will be Tony O'Brien's last day as head of the HSE.

Mr O'Brien has confirmed he will resign as director-general in the wake of the Cervical Check scandal.

He informed the Health Minister Simon Harris of his decision last night, admitting that there were "clear communication failures" in telling women about false negatives on their smear tests.

****

Gardaí are investigating a shooting in Dublin's south inner-city last night.

A man in his late 20s was shot in the leg in the Thomas Street area just after 9.00pm.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

****

Seven people have been found dead with gunshot wounds close to a tourist town in Australia.

Police discovered the bodies - four of which are children - at a property near Margaret River.

Police say it is a tragedy and they are not looking for a suspect.

****

Eurovision broadcaster EBU has terminated its partnership with Mango TV from showing the contest.

It comes after the Chinese broadcaster censored Ireland's entry in the competition.

It is thought it may relate to the depiction of a same-sex couple on stage during Ryan O'Shaughnessy's song 'Together'.

****

R Kelly's management team has criticised a decision by Spotify to remove his music from its playlists.

It is due to new policy from the streaming service on hateful conduct.

The musician has faced several sexual misconduct allegations, which he has always denied.