Morning top 5: Theresa May travelling to Brussels for Brexit talks; concerns over standard of some private water supplies

Crèches, nursing homes and hotels using their own wells for drinking water could pose a serious health risk.

The Environmental Protection Agency's latest report expresses concern about the standard of some private water supplies.

The report says many of the private supplies aren't registered with local authorities and so don't get tested properly to ensure the water is safe.

***

The British Prime Minister Theresa May is heading to Brussels today for Brexit talks with European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker.

It comes as she faces increasing political pressure in the UK over the draft withdrawal agreement reached last week.

Last night, the DUP again refused to stick to an agreement it has to vote with the government on key laws in Parliament.

It says ministers haven't kept their end of the bargain in withdrawal talks.

***

Meanwhile, the Dáil will vote on whether to accept the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement this evening.

A four-hour debate is due to take place this evening on backing the plan.

It's expected to pass comfortably and doesn't have any legal standing - however, the Taoiseach wanted the backing of the Dáil as a formality.

***

Ireland will need major inward migration of construction workers if the industry is to achieve targets for new housing, according to the ESRI.

However, the organisation's new report says the high cost of accommodation is acting as a deterrent for people who want to work here.

It also predicts a big increase in mortgage lending as more homes come on the market, and recommends maintaining Central Bank regulations to avoid the build-up of another property bubble.

***

Donald Trump says he's standing by Saudi Arabia - in spite of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The US President last night admitted it was possible the country's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman knew about the killing.

However, Trump told reporters that he doesn't want to jeopardise a massive arms contract with the Saudi government or risk increasing oil prices.