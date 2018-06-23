Morning top 5: Theresa May "isn't bluffing" about Brexit negotiations; French Air traffic strike and South Korea and the US are suspending military exchange programmes.

The UK's International Trade Secretary says Theresa May "isn't bluffing" about walking away from Brexit negotiations without a deal.

Liam Fox says the economic impact on the EU would be "severe".

Meanwhile pro-EU groups will march through central London later mark two-years since the Brexit referendum and demand another vote on any final deal.

***



Hundreds of flights across Europe have been cancelled today because of a strike by French air traffic controllers.

The stoppage started this morning and will last until early tomorrow.

Ryanair's had to cancel up to 100 of its European flights - including the Dublin to Nice service - while Aer Lingus says 16 of its flights are at risk of disruption.

Anyone worried their trip could be affected is advised to check the airlines' websites.

****

South Korea and the United States are suspending two military exchange programmes.

The Pentagon's made the decision following talks between Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier this month.

A spokeswoman says further decisions will depend on "continuing productive negotiations" with Pyongyang.

****

Netflix says it has fired its head of communications because he used the 'N-word' in discussions with staff.

Jonathan Friedland has admitted he was insensitive in speaking with his team about words that offend in comedy.

The streaming service says he showed unacceptably low racial awareness and sensitivity that's not in line with its values.

****

Met Eireann is forecasting temperatures into the high twenties over the next week.

We're being urged to be careful around water as a heatwave approaches.

Minister Michael Ring, who's responsible for water safety in Ireland, says people need to be careful if they're swimming this weekend.

****