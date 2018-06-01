Morning top 5: Teens die in Clare quarry; US trade tariffs; and IFTA winners

Two 15-year-old boys have died after getting into difficulty while swimming at a quarry lake in Ennis, Co Clare.

The teenagers were swimming with a group of friends when the incident happened in Knockaneen at around 3:30pm on Thursday afternoon.

The boys - who are believed to be from Ennis - were recovered from the water and taken to hospital, where they later died.

****

There are fears of a new international trade war after the US imposed huge tariffs on steel and aluminium.

The 25% tariff on imported steel from the EU, Canada and Mexico - and 10% on aluminium - came into effect at midnight.

The EU have promised to retaliate with counter-measures.

****

A 13-year-old boy is due back in court this morning charged with the murder of Ana Kriegel.

The 14-year-old schoolgirl was found dead at a derelict farmhouse in the Lucan area of Dublin earlier this month.

The boy, whose identity cannot be disclosed for legal reasons, appeared before the Children's District Court in Dublin last Friday charged with Ana's murder.

****

Six people have been injured, including five seriously, after a car hit pedestrians in Manchester, England.

Police have said there was no evidence to suggest the collision in Trafford Park was terror-related.

They were alerted just before 10.00pm on Thursday evening, when the car failed to stop after the incident.

****

Sharon Horgan has won the Female Performance trophy for her role in 'Catastrophe' at the Irish Film and Television Gala Television Awards.

The Male Performer Award went to Chris Walley for his role in 'The Young Offenders' - its director Peter Foott also picked an award for the comedy series.

The series 'Derry Girls' scooped the award for Comedy - with its writer Lisa McGee topping her category too.