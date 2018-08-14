Morning top 5: Talks on Ryanair dispute to resume; call for minister to intervene in sale of loans to vulture funds

The Peter McVerry Trust is warning that hundreds of people are likely to become homeless because of loan sales to so-called vulture funds.

In the latest sale, Ulster Bank has offloaded more than 5,000 non-performing loans to the Cerberus fund.

That's on top of the more than 10,000 being sold off by Permanent TSB.

The charity says the Finance Minister needs to tell the banks to delay the sales, until more homes are built.

***

A senior Catholic cleric convicted of concealing child sexual abuse has avoided prison in Australia.

67-year-old Philip Wilson - the former Adelaide archbishop who is the most senior Catholic cleric to have been convicted of the offence - received a custodial sentence of 12 months.

He will serve the term in home detention rather than jail, with the sentence beginning immediately.

He'll be eligible for parole in six months.

***

Talks resume this morning between Ryanair management and the Irish Air Line Pilots Association / Fórsa trade union.

The two sides are trying to resolve a dispute that's led to five days of strike action, and the cancellation of about 100 flights.

The talks are being overseen by mediator Kieran Mulvey.

***

Dublin's Lord Mayor has apologised for parking in a bike lane during a ribbon cutting ceremony on O'Connell Street.

Nial Ring insisted it won't happen again after he was called out by the Dublin Cycling Campaign.

It comes as Fianna Fáil publishes a policy paper calling for an overhaul of cycling infrastructure.

***

More and more tourists are flocking to Ireland.

Tourism Ireland says record numbers are coming here, with the latest CSO figures showing a 6.7% rise in overseas visitors for the first half of the year.

The growth has come from Britain, North America, Mainland Europe, Australia and emerging markets.