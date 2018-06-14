Morning top 5: Storm Hector batters coastal counties; Grenfell victims remembered; McGregor back in court in New York

A number of weather warnings are in place this morning as Storm Hector batters the country.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo - while there is a yellow warning for 13 other counties including Dublin, Kildare, Clare and Kerry.

Met Éireann is warning of winds of up to 80 km/hr - with gusts reaching 125 km/h in some coastal counties.

There's also a risk of coastal flooding as the winds coincide with high spring tides.

London’s Grenfell Tower and its surrounding blocks have been lit green to remember those killed in a major fire exactly a year ago.

The names of all 72 people who lost their lives have been read out as part of 24 hours of commemorations.

Some residents are still living in emergency accommodation, as they have refused offers to permanently stay elsewhere.

Overnight the British Prime Minister Theresa May apologised for her initial reaction to the disaster – specifically her failure to meet with residents in the days after.

HSE and State Claims Agency officials will update the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee on the CervicalCheck scandal this morning.

The two groups gave conflicting evidence to the committee in previous hearings.

The Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has called for the current inquiry should be expanded into a full Commission of Investigation.

After it emerged the scoping inquiry report has frustrated by delays getting documents from State agencies, Micheál Martin said it is now time the investigation team was given some teeth.

Conor McGregor is due back before a court in New York today.

The MMA star faces three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after he and others launched an attack on a bus at a UFC press event in April.

On Tuesday McGregor tweeted a photograph of himself and teammate Cian Cowley - who is also facing charges relating to the same incident - in front of a jet.

He and Cowley will appear before Kings County Criminal Court later today.

Radio is the number one choice for Irish people when it comes to sourcing news according to a new report.

The Reuters Institute Digital News Report, has found that as a news source in Ireland, Facebook has fallen from 71% to 67%.

However, the research shows that Instagram as a source of news has grown from 12% to 26%.