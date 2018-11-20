Tuesday's weather: Status yellow rainfall warning for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath

Today

Feeling cold today with a brisk east or northeast wind. Scattered showers will affect parts of Leinster, Munster and east Ulster, these showers heavy and prolonged in places, especially towards evening.

Much of Connacht and west Ulster will remain dry with bright spells and just a few isolated showers.

Top temperatures will range 6 to 8 degrees in fresh and blustery east or northeast breezes.

Tonight

Showers will continue to affect parts of Leinster, Munster and east Ulster overnight.

Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and thunder and there is the risk of a little wet snow on mountains.

Elsewhere, it will be largely dry with variable cloud cover.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to plus 4 degrees with frost possible in areas sheltered from the brisk northeasterly wind.

Status yellow rainfall warning for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath

Persistent showers will lead to rainfall accumulations of 25 to 35mm.

Warning valid from noon today until noon tomorrow.