Morning top 5: Social media fines; Trump on election interference; and May in Belfast

Fines on social media companies for allowing indecent content to stay online need to be significant to have any effect, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

It comes after an investigative programme showed trainees at Facebook's Dublin office being told to leave some violent content online.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten is due to meet with Facebook officials in New York today.

****

The US president says he told his Russian counterpart that the United States will not tolerate election interference in the future.

Donald Trump also says he accepts the US intelligence community's conclusion that meddling has taken place in the past.

That was after suggesting he believed Vladimir Putin's denials instead of the views of his own officials.

****

The British Prime Minister Theresa May will attempt to calm fears over the Irish border during her two-day trip to the North which begins today.

Downing Street said Mrs May will insist there will be no return to a hard border in Ireland.

She will visit the border area where she will meet with business leaders and learn what it means to work, live and trade across the border.

****

It is understood UK police have identified suspects in the nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal.

Investigators believe several Russians were involved in the attempted murder of him and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

Meanwhile, an inquest is due to open today for Dawn Sturgess, who died earlier this month after apparently coming into contact with novichok from the same batch used in March.

****

British Airways had to cancel a number of short haul flights following computer problems at London's Heathrow Airport.

The company is blaming a "supplier IT system."

Earlier there was a fire alert at Heathrow's air traffic control tower, which led to delays.