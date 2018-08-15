Morning top 5: Search for survivors continues after Genoa bridge collapse; 57,000 students to receive Leaving Cert results

More than 57,000 students across the country are getting their Leaving Cert results today.

The State Examinations Commission says the results this year are broadly in line with last year.

It's the second year a simplified grading system's been used, while Politics and Society has also been part of the curriculum for the first time.

Education Minister Richard Bruton has congratulated those receiving their results, calling it the "culmination of years of hard work".

***

Child abuse allegations are being levelled at more than 300 Catholic priests in the US state of Pennsylvania.

A grand jury report says the number of children abused is at least 1,000, in accusations that cover decades.

Senior church officials in Pennsylvania are alleged to have covered up the attacks.

***

Seven people have been pulled from the wreckage of a collapsed motorway bridge in Italy, with the search continuing for survival.

At least 26 people are known to have died after it came down over the city of Genoa yesterday.

More than 30 vehicles are underneath the rubble.

***

The President has expressed his solidarity with the people of Omagh on the 20th anniversary of the bombing in the town.

Michael D Higgins is acknowledging the courageous work of the first responders of 20 years ago.

29 women, men and children were killed when the bomb went off in Omagh, this day in 1998.

***

Presidential hopefuls will make their pitches to Carlow County Council this afternoon, seeking a nomination to run for the Áras.

Potential candidates Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman, Kevin Sharkey, Patrick Feeney and Marie Goretti Moylan will seek the support of the council.

Candidates need the backing of four local councils or 20 Oireachtas members to get a nomination to run for the presidency.