Morning top 5: Ryanair talks to resume later this week; latest round of Brexit negotiations to get under way

Talks between Ryanair management and pilots union Fórsa are expected to continue later this week.

A third day of negotiations, lasting more than 12 hours, adjourned without resolve just after midnight.

The deadlock follows five days of strike action by around 100 Dublin-based pilots.

***

High-level Brexit negotiations are scheduled to take place in Brussels over the next two days.

The talks today are focusing on the issue of the Irish border.

The EU and UK have agreed there will be no hard border, but continue to differ on how that can be achieved.

***

A year-long state of emergency has been declared in the Liguria region of Italy following the collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa.

39 people have died and more than 600 have been forced to leave homes underneath its remains.

15 people are injured and at least seven victims have pulled out of the rubble alive, as 400 firefighters continue to work at the scene.

***

92% of advertised rental homes are too expensive for people on rent supplement and HAP housing payments.

The Simon Communities' latest national survey found just 41 properties around the country were affordable for people receiving assistance.

In Galway city centre, Limerick city centre and Portlaoise there were no such properties on offer.

***

An Post is insisting there are no plans to close the iconic GPO post office.

The company's reviewing whether to keep its corporate headquarters located to the rear of the O'Connell Street building.

It's part of a voluntary redundancy scheme for up to 300 admin staff, most of whom are based there.

However, the company says the retail post office, parcel hall and 'Witness History' visitor centre will remain in place.