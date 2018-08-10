Morning top 5: Ryanair strikes in five countries; Poundworld bought by Irish family; and French floods

Ryanair is facing widespread disruption across Europe today, with strike action in five countries including Ireland.

Dublin-based pilots are walking off the job for a fifth day - joining their colleagues in Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Almost 400 flights have been cancelled affecting tens of thousands of passengers.

****

British retailer Poundworld has been bought by an Irish family.

David Henderson - whose family was behind Ireland's original low-cost retailer, Poundworld - confirmed their offer has been accepted by administrators to purchase remaining stores for an undisclosed sum.

The family has formed a new UK entity, RVP Holdings Limited, to operate the business there.

****

Opposition parties are claiming the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has 'gone missing' amid the growing homelessness crisis in the capital.

Charities say there has been a major spike in the number of homeless families who are struggling to get emergency accommodation.

The issue was highlighted when Margaret Cash and six of her children were forced to spend the night in a garda station.

****

A man has died and woman and child have been injured in crash in Dublin overnight.

The single car collision happened in Fairview at the junction with the Malahide Road at around 1.10am this morning.

The male driver in his 30s was killed, while a woman and boy have been taken to the Mater and Temple Street Children's Hospital.

****

Helicopters have been helping to take more than 1,600 people to safety after torrential rain caused flooding in southern France.

Hundreds of firefighters were involved in the rescue.

Five campsites in the Gard region have been badly hit - and it is feared a 70-year-old German was swept away.