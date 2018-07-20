Morning top 5: Ryanair strike; May in Belfast; and changes for Dairy Milk

Ryanair pilots are holding their second 24-hour strike in just over a week.

The 100 Irish-based staff already walked off the job last Thursday in their row over seniority.

The pilots, who are members of the Irish Airline Pilots Association, have another day of action scheduled for next Tuesday.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May will deliver a speech in Belfast later outlining her Brexit plans.

She will be holding talks with the regions political parties, where it is expected she will explain what the impact of Brexit will be be on the border.

She is on the second day of a visit to Northern Ireland.

Despite receiving fierce criticism after their meeting this week, Donald Trump has invited the Russian president to Washington.

The US president told his advisors to ask Vladimir Putin to visit in the autumn.

Mr Trump has been attacked by many politicians for appearing to believe Mr Putin's denials about Russia's interference in the 2016 US elections.

The first site by site survey of facilities and conditions for Travellers in Galway has found widespread violations of human rights standards.

The report was carried out by the Galway Traveller Community in cooperation with the county's Traveller Movement.

It found the main problem areas are sanitation, water and power supply.

Cadbury is to make a new Dairy Milk bar that contains 30% less sugar than the current version.

The confectioner says it will go on sale next year - and claims it is the "most significant innovation in the brand's history".

It is also planning similar moves with other products including Oreo, Wine Gums and Jelly Babies.